Update join table using MySQL 8.0.17

Databases
#1

hi all,

On MySQL database I have two tables

tmp1

mysql> SELECT * FROM `tmp1`;
+-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+
| sID | sDate_sHour         | sName     | sStatus        | sValue |
+-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+
|   1 | 2019-04-27 14:00:52 | user76681 | not registered | NULL   |
|   2 | 2019-05-08 09:39:19 | user76681 | not registered | NULL   |
+-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+
2 rows in set

And tmp2

mysql> SELECT * FROM `tmp2`;
+-----+---------------------+-----------+------------+
| sID | sDate_sHour         | sName     | sStatus    |
+-----+---------------------+-----------+------------+
|   1 | 2019-05-08 09:36:14 | user76681 | registered |
+-----+---------------------+-----------+------------+
1 row in set

When I’ve on tmp2 for the same sName the sDate_sHour higher than the sDate_sHour of tmp1 I need update the column sValue with N value

return tmp1 after update

mysql> SELECT * FROM `tmp1`;
+-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+
| sID | sDate_sHour         | sName     | sStatus        | sValue |
+-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+
|   1 | 2019-04-27 14:00:52 | user76681 | not registered | N      |
|   2 | 2019-05-08 09:39:19 | user76681 | not registered | NULL   |
+-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+
2 rows in set

because the date 2019-05-08 09:36:14 from tmp2 is higher of 2019-04-27 14:00:52 from tmp1

and the date 2019-05-08 09:36:14 from tmp2 is less of 2019-05-08 09:39:19 from tmp1

I’ve tried using MySQL 8.0.17 this query without success

mysql> UPDATE `tmp1` ttt
JOIN (
	SELECT
		jjj.sName AS jjjsName
	FROM
		`tmp1` jjj
	JOIN `tmp2` kkk ON jjj.sName = kkk.sName
	AND kkk.sDate_sHour > jjj.sDate_sHour
	WHERE
		jjj.sStatus IN ('not registered')
	ORDER BY
		kkk.sDate_sHour DESC
) AS hhh
SET ttt.sValue = 'N'
WHERE
	ttt.sName = hhh.jjjsName;
Query OK, 2 rows affected

this return is wrong

mysql> SELECT
	*
FROM
	tmp1;
+-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+
| sID | sDate_sHour         | sName     | sStatus        | sValue |
+-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+
|   1 | 2019-04-27 14:00:52 | user76681 | not registered | N      |
|   2 | 2019-05-08 09:39:19 | user76681 | not registered | N      |
+-----+---------------------+-----------+----------------+--------+
2 rows in set

I have no idea what the problem is.

Please can you help me?

Structure tables tmp1 and tmp2 below

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `tmp1`;
CREATE TABLE `tmp1` (
  `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  `sDate_sHour` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
  `sName` varchar(255) CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci DEFAULT NULL,
  `sStatus` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
  `sValue` char(1) DEFAULT NULL,
  PRIMARY KEY (`sID`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=3 DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of tmp1
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `tmp1` VALUES ('1', '2019-04-27 14:00:52', 'user76681', 'not registered', null);
INSERT INTO `tmp1` VALUES ('2', '2019-05-08 09:39:19', 'user76681', 'not registered', null);


DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `tmp2`;
CREATE TABLE `tmp2` (
  `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  `sDate_sHour` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
  `sName` varchar(255) CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci DEFAULT NULL,
  `sStatus` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
  PRIMARY KEY (`sID`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=4 DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of tmp2
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `tmp2` VALUES ('1', '2019-05-08 09:36:14', 'user76681', 'registered');