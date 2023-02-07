General table and update related table using MySQL 8

Hello,

I have these two table on MySQL database version 8.0.12 (localhost)

general_table ---------------------------------------------------------- | N_rec | Related | unique_number | status_rec | pID | ---------------------------------------------------------- | 2023-0097 | Y | 98679 | Main | 97 | | 2023-0201 | Y | 45311 | Lower | 201 | ----------------------------------------------------------

And

related_table ------------------------------------------------------------------- | unique_number | N_rec_main | status_rec_main | N_rec | pID | ------------------------------------------------------------------- | 45311 | 2023-0097 | Main | 2023-0201 | 201 | -------------------------------------------------------------------

From the general table it is possible to associate two rows that are similar.

In this example the N_rec number 2023-0201 has been associated as a lower row of N_rec number 2023-0097 , defined as main on the general table .

Now I need insert into table related_table this row:

---------------------------------------------------------- | N_rec | Related | unique_number | status_rec | pID | ---------------------------------------------------------- | 2023-0097 | Y | 98679 | Main | 97 | ----------------------------------------------------------

And update related_table for this output:

------------------------------------------------------------------------ | unique_number | N_rec_main | status_rec | N_rec | pID | ------------------------------------------------------------------------ | 45311 | 2023-0097 | Main | 2023-0201 | 201 | | 98679 | 2023-0201 | Lower | 2023-0097 | 97 | ------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have tried using

INSERT INTO `related_table` ( unique_number, N_rec, status_rec, N_rec ) SELECT unique_number, N_rec, status_rec, N_rec FROM `general_table` WHERE pID = 97;

But the output not what I expected

------------------------------------------------------------------------ | unique_number | N_rec_main | status_rec | N_rec | pID | ------------------------------------------------------------------------ | 98679 | 2023-0097 | Main | 2023-0097 | 97 | | 45311 | 2023-0097 | Main | 2023-0201 | 201 | ------------------------------------------------------------------------

Any help?