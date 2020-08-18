Unit Test Method Always Returns A Null Value

I’m trying to unit test a method using MSTest and MOQ but it always fails. The following is a method in the BL layer which I’m trying to unit test. It calls to a method in the DAL layer and returns a value of type double if the id used to call the said method is authorized.
public class BLService:IBLService
IDAL dal = IDAL();
public double? GetTestScore(int Id ){
if(dal.IsAuthorized(Id)){
return dal.GetTestScoreFromDB(Id);
}else{
return null;
}
}
I thought that I could setup my mock object like the following and return any number I wanted.
mockObj.Setup(x=>x.GetTestScoreFromDB(It.IsAny<int>())).Returns(80.00);
Then in the body of my unit test method I can do the following:
mockDal = new Mock<IDAL>();
int id = 1234;
double? expectedResult = 80.0;
service = new service();
service.GetTestScore(id);
double actualResult = mockDal.GetTestScoreFromDB(id);
Assert.AreEqual(expectedResult,actualResult)
I was expecting actualResult to be 80.00 when running the unit test but it’s always null unless I pass the right id to the method GetTestScore. This because of the if statement in GetTestScore which checks if the supplied id is authorized. I thought that the Setup() method can be forced to return anything you want but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Am I missing something?