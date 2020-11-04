Understanding PHP Router Scripts

PHP
On the same Video link that I posted in my other topic there is a Project where such class is written:

class Bootstrap{
	private $controller;
	private $action;
	private $request;

	public function __construct($request){
		$this->request = $request;
		if($this->request['controller'] == ""){
			$this->controller = 'home';
		} else {
			$this->controller = $this->request['controller'];
		}
		if($this->request['action'] == ""){
			$this->action = 'index';
		} else {
			$this->action = $this->request['action'];
		}
	}

	public function createController(){
		// Check Class
		if(class_exists($this->controller)){
			$parents = class_parents($this->controller);
			// Check Extend
			if(in_array("Controller", $parents)){
				if(method_exists($this->controller, $this->action)){
					return new $this->controller($this->action, $this->request);
				} else {
					// Method Does Not Exist
					echo '<h1>Method does not exist</h1>';
					return;
				}
			} else {
				// Base Controller Does Not Exist
				echo '<h1>Base controller not found</h1>';
				return;
			}
		} else {
			// Controller Class Does Not Exist
			echo '<h1>Controller class does not exist</h1>';
			return;
		}
	}
}

In this the construct function:

	public function __construct($request){
		$this->request = $request;
		if($this->request['controller'] == ""){
			$this->controller = 'home';
		} else {
			$this->controller = $this->request['controller'];
		}
		if($this->request['action'] == ""){
			$this->action = 'index';
		} else {
			$this->action = $this->request['action'];
		}
	}

I have huge difficulty in understanding this part →

$this->request['controller']

Is this something, which is natively defined in PHP? → request['controller']

Additionally, In this contsruct fucntion are we conditionally trying to call some template system?
Such as: admin template, user action template etc?

PDO and OOP PHP
Nah. I have not looked at your link but I suspect there is an index.php file which either creates a request object or array using PHP superglobals such as $_SERVER. It probably does some routing stuff as well to link a given request url to a controller action.

What you posted is really bad code. Unless it is a homework assignment or something then I’d suggest using a real framework such as Symfony. You need a few additional steps to get started but you will avoid getting led down some pretty dark paths.

Currently, this is at index.php →

<?php
// Include Config
require('config.php');

require('classes/Bootstrap.php');

$bootstrap = new Bootstrap($_GET);
$controller = $bootstrap->createController();

I am a newbie so yes a kind of Homework assignment sir.

Would it be possible to add some more insight into it?

So $_GET is one of those super global arrays which contain your url query parameters from the browser. Presumably the video tells you to open a browser browse to something like:

index.php?controller=DefaultController&action=index

The bootstrap class then creates a controller of the specified class name and calls the action method. It can work but it’s quite fragile to say the least.

Didn’t fully understand, but got some clue.

This might help. Or it could cause your head to spin around and explode. But at least it has some pretty pictures.

It indeed seems helpful. I will write back to you regarding my learning. Thanks for the help and guidance.

even the Wordpress follow such structure →

image
image808×606 32 KB

Router.php →

<?php 
class Router{
	protected $routes = [];
	protected $params = [];
	public function add($route, $params){
		$this->routes[$route] = $params;
	}	
	public function getRoutes(){
		return $this->routes; 
	}
	public function match($url){
		foreach ($this->routes as $route => $params) {
			if ($url==$route) {
				$this->params = $params;
				return true; 
			}
		}
		return false;
	}
	public function getParams(){
		return $this->params; 
	}
}

index.php →

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');

// Front Controller
// echo 'Reqested URL = "'.$_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'].'"';

// Routing
require '../core/Router.php';
$router = new Router();
echo get_class($router);


// Add the Routes
$router->add('',['controller'=>'Home','action'=>'index']);
$router->add('posts',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'index']);
$router->add('posts/new',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'new']);

// Displaying the Routing Table
// echo "<pre>";
// var_dump($router->getRoutes());
// echo "</pre>";



// Match the requested route
$url = $_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'];

if ($router->match($url)) {
    echo '<pre>';
    var_dump($router->getParams());
    echo '</pre>';
} else {
    echo "No route found for URL '$url'";
}

This is how we are generating the associative array →

// Add the Routes
$router->add('',['controller'=>'Home','action'=>'index']);
$router->add('posts',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'index']);
$router->add('posts/new',['controller'=>'Posts','action'=>'new']);

I have difficulty understanding this part →

public function match($url){
		foreach ($this->routes as $route => $params) {
			if ($url==$route) {
				$this->params = $params;
				return true; 
			}
		}
		return false;
	}

image
image1274×435 38.8 KB

This should only put value in new array params→ $this->params = $params;, but is putting the whole associative array part of that route URL?
How come when $params are just a value?

Live can be checked here.