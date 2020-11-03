PDO and OOP PHP

​I think any application has two very important features: Saving/Adding Data to Database and then fetching retrieving it back.​

Rest everything such as front end: HTML and DOM is another detail, including structuring application by using correct and optimized coding practices such as MVC model establishing files and folder + Object Oriented PHP.

Back to the discussion: I was trying to understand PDO I stumbled upon this online free video course → = Section 5 Dealing with the PDO and the Databa

I have shared a link because in the future if anyone comes at this link he may get the reference.

Before writing this post and seeking help I tried to understand as much as I can on my own.

Reference #2

I am copy-pasting the code here of a class name:

Database.php →

<?php 
class Database{
	private $host   = 'localhost';
	private $user   = 'toolcula_apps';
	private $pass   = 'XXXXXXXX##';
	private $dbname = 'toolcula_apps';

	private $dbh;
	private $error;
	private $stmt;

	public function __construct(){
		// Set DSN
		$dsn = 'mysql:host='. $this->host . ';dbname='. $this->dbname;
		// Set Options
		$options = array(
			PDO::ATTR_PERSISTENT		=> true,
			PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE		    => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION
		);
		// Create new PDO
		try {
			$this->dbh = new PDO($dsn, $this->user, $this->pass, $options);
		} catch(PDOEception $e){
			$this->error = $e->getMessage();
		}
	}

	public function query($query){
		$this->stmt = $this->dbh->prepare($query);
	}

	public function bind($param, $value, $type = null){
		if(is_null($type)){
			switch(true){
				case is_int($value):
					$type = PDO::PARAM_INT;
					break;
				case is_bool($value):
					$type = PDO::PARAM_BOOL;
					break;
				case is_null($value):
					$type = PDO::PARAM_NULL;
					break;
					default:
					$type = PDO::PARAM_STR;
			}
		}
		$this->stmt->bindValue($param, $value, $type);
	}

	public function execute(){
		return $this->stmt->execute();
	}

	public function resultset(){
		$this->execute();
		return $this->stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
	}
}

There is a very huge information given out here →

I have lots of questions I am asking one by one here.

Question #1

And the code in question →

public function bind($param, $value, $type = null){
if(is_null($type)){
	switch(true){
		case is_int($value):
			$type = PDO::PARAM_INT;
			break;
		case is_bool($value):
			$type = PDO::PARAM_BOOL;
			break;
		case is_null($value):
			$type = PDO::PARAM_NULL;
			break;
			default:
			$type = PDO::PARAM_STR;
	}
}
$this->stmt->bindValue($param, $value, $type);
}

Although, I understand the switch statement, but could not understand what is going on here.