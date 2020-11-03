PDO and OOP PHP

​I think any application has two very important features: Saving/Adding Data to Database and then fetching retrieving it back.​

Rest everything such as front end: HTML and DOM is another detail, including structuring application by using correct and optimized coding practices such as MVC model establishing files and folder + Object Oriented PHP.

<?php class Database{ private $host = 'localhost'; private $user = 'toolcula_apps'; private $pass = 'XXXXXXXX##'; private $dbname = 'toolcula_apps'; private $dbh; private $error; private $stmt; public function __construct(){ // Set DSN $dsn = 'mysql:host='. $this->host . ';dbname='. $this->dbname; // Set Options $options = array( PDO::ATTR_PERSISTENT => true, PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE => PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION ); // Create new PDO try { $this->dbh = new PDO($dsn, $this->user, $this->pass, $options); } catch(PDOEception $e){ $this->error = $e->getMessage(); } } public function query($query){ $this->stmt = $this->dbh->prepare($query); } public function bind($param, $value, $type = null){ if(is_null($type)){ switch(true){ case is_int($value): $type = PDO::PARAM_INT; break; case is_bool($value): $type = PDO::PARAM_BOOL; break; case is_null($value): $type = PDO::PARAM_NULL; break; default: $type = PDO::PARAM_STR; } } $this->stmt->bindValue($param, $value, $type); } public function execute(){ return $this->stmt->execute(); } public function resultset(){ $this->execute(); return $this->stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } }

Although, I understand the switch statement, but could not understand what is going on here.