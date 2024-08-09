Unable to populate QCombobox

Hello Team,
I have two combo boxes in my application but one isn’t working. I copy/pasted the part thats not working below with the error message. what am i doing wrong?

Error message received:

TypeError: arguments did not match any overloaded call:
addItem(self, text: Optional[str], userData: Any = None): argument 1 has unexpected type ‘list’
addItem(self, icon: QIcon, text: Optional[str], userData: Any = None): argument 1 has unexpected type ‘list’

import os
import sys
import openpyxl
from PyQt6.QtWidgets import (QApplication, QLabel, QWidget, QMainWindow, QComboBox, QVBoxLayout)

class Testing(QWidget):
     def __init__(self):
        super().__init__()
        self.setWindowTitle("Script testing")
        self.filePath = "projectAssessment.xlsx"        
        self.rootLayout = QVBoxLayout(self) # Parent layout            
        self.searchBy = QLabel("Learing ComboBox")
        self.rootLayout.addWidget(self.searchBy)
        self.setLayout(self.rootLayout)

        self.comboList1 = self.getComboboxListing()
        self.cbo2 = QComboBox()        
        self.cbo2.addItem(self.comboList1)
        self.rootLayout.addWidget(self.cbo2)

     def getComboboxListing(self):
        self.list1 = [] # create list
        self.workBook = openpyxl.load_workbook(self.filePath, read_only=True)
        self.sheet = self.workBook.worksheets[0] # Get the first sheet 
        for rec in self.sheet[1]:
           self.list1.append(rec.value)
           return self.list1           
#########################################################################
app = QApplication(sys.argv)
rootWindow = Testing()
rootWindow.show()
sys.exit(app.exec())