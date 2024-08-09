Unable to populate QCombobox

Hello Team,

I have two combo boxes in my application but one isn’t working. I copy/pasted the part thats not working below with the error message. what am i doing wrong?

Error message received:

TypeError: arguments did not match any overloaded call:

addItem(self, text: Optional[str], userData: Any = None): argument 1 has unexpected type ‘list’

addItem(self, icon: QIcon, text: Optional[str], userData: Any = None): argument 1 has unexpected type ‘list’