Unable to align input fields to the left

I’m trying to align all the input text fields to the left. For example, First Name, Last Name etc already on the left side as shown in the following JS Fiddle. But I want the input text box and everything similar to this on the left side as well. For example, the textbox should be near to the First Name . The CSS that’s included in the JSFiddle can’t be modified so I need to write something to override the existing CSS. But I’m wondering if it’s even possible since the input textbox seems to be occupying its own space inside the table element?