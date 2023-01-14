Two drag&drop image uploads on same page conflicts

Hello

I need your help… I have now spend way to long trying to figure out how I get two of this simple drag&drop image upload script to work on the same form and page and not conflict with each other.

I’m build an form wizard where I need a cover and background photo upload and would like to use the script below since it fits perfectly with what i need.

But I simply cant get the two drag&drop areas to working on the same page, even after pretty much renaming everything in the JS file and html…

This is the script I’m using:

https://codepen.io/BWstreet/pen/dyZgzrw

My last desperately attempt and just renaming everything

https://justpaste.it/cc5lq

Yes, I am really bad at JS, so I’m really stuck with this

If someone could help me make a cover and background version of the JS, that would be so awesome…