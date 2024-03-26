Turning linkButton into a modal button

asasass: asasass: That vertical overlap is there no matter what is done in the code.

Yes its because of the two different scroll containers. One scrolls and the other doesn’t.

It might have been possible using grid instead of absolute positioning and placing them both in the same grid cell but then that would probably make it difficult to manage. In grid you can specify that elements live in the same grid-area and then effectively sit on top of each other. However, I don’t know if the same issue would occur with the scroll. I’m assuming not but it would mean starting from scratch again with a bare bones example to see if there’s any difference. It may just end up the same.