Turning linkButton into a modal button

Just remove the justify-content: space-around; from here:

.buttonContainerC {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
  /*  justify-content: space-around;*/
    align-content: space-around;
    max-width: 569px;
    gap: 10px;
}

That will align the buttons to the left and not center the last row.

I answered that question above and you could use a media query and set the buttons to 50% minus the gaps etc. Alternatively you can probably do it without a media query by doing this:

Remove the flex-basis from this fiddle and use this instead.

.linkButtonB {
    flex: 1 0 0;
    margin: 0;
    cursor: pointer;
    min-width: 183px;
}

I think that will automatically go down to 2 columns now (and then one) and stretch to fill.

I didn’t want the buttons to stretch.

https://jsfiddle.net/81kd7th5/1/

.linkButtonB {
    flex: 1 0 0;
    margin: 0;
    cursor: pointer;
    min-width: 183px;
}

Flex without the invisible div: https://jsfiddle.net/rxjo7can/1/

It is no longer in the middle now.

.buttonContainerC {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
   /*justify-content: space-around;*/
    align-content: space-around;
    max-width: 569px;
    gap: 10px;
}

