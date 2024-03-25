Turning linkButton into a modal button

asasass: asasass: Flex without the invisible div.

Just remove the justify-content: space-around; from here:

.buttonContainerC { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; /* justify-content: space-around;*/ align-content: space-around; max-width: 569px; gap: 10px; }

That will align the buttons to the left and not center the last row.

asasass: asasass: Can that space be removed when it goes from 3 to 2?

I answered that question above and you could use a media query and set the buttons to 50% minus the gaps etc. Alternatively you can probably do it without a media query by doing this:

Remove the flex-basis from this fiddle and use this instead.

.linkButtonB { flex: 1 0 0; margin: 0; cursor: pointer; min-width: 183px; }

I think that will automatically go down to 2 columns now (and then one) and stretch to fill.