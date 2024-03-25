Turning linkButton into a modal button

Just remove the
justify-content: space-around; from here:
.buttonContainerC {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
/* justify-content: space-around;*/
align-content: space-around;
max-width: 569px;
gap: 10px;
}
That will align the buttons to the left and not center the last row.
I answered that question above and you could use a media query and set the buttons to 50% minus the gaps etc. Alternatively you can probably do it without a media query by doing this:
Remove the flex-basis from this fiddle and use this instead.
.linkButtonB {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: 0;
cursor: pointer;
min-width: 183px;
}
I think that will automatically go down to 2 columns now (and then one) and stretch to fill.