I have the following code:

console.log("Choice B is selected option - printing value below"); console.log($("#choiceBstatus").val()); if($("#choiceBstatus").val() == true ){ }

And console logs prints the following:

Choice B is selected option - printing value below true

But with this line if($("#choiceBstatus").val() == true ){ it’s not entering inside this if block. Am I doing anything wrong here?