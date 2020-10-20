If statement using && with data attributes

JavaScript
#1

Im not sure what’s wrong with this, as it seems fine to me, but running it in console all it seems to be doing is checking against the last check read-only

if (($('.sampleTest[data-test-not-available="true"]') && ($('.sampleTest').is(':checked')) && ($('.sampleTest[data-read-only="false"]')))) 
{
    $(this).prop("disabled", false);    
}
#2

Hi @multichild, both

$('.sampleTest[data-test-not-available="true"]')

and

$('.sampleTest[data-read-only="false"]')

will not return booleans but jQuery objects, and objects always evaluate to true. To check if a given data attribute is set, you can use is() as you’ve done with is(':checked'):

var $sampleTest = $('.sampleTest')

if (
  $sampleTest.is('[data-test-not-available="true"]') && 
  $sampleTest.is('[data-read-only="false"]')
) {
  // ...
}

Or combined (but harder to read IMO):

if ($sampleTest.is('[data-test-not-available="true"][data-read-only="false"]')) {
  // ...
}
1 Like
#3

love it, and thank you, and works perfectly. Completely understand also

:grinning:

1 Like
#4

Glad I could help. :-)

#5

I have this in a wider success function as below, its MVC so when the modal loads this if statement will check all the classes as there literally hundreds of them, or do I need to do an each or something similar.

$.ajax({
        url: $("#hdnEditContractPropertyFormUrl").val() + "&propertyId=" + propertyId,
        type: "GET",
        dataType: "html",
        success: function (data) {
            $('#mdlContractPropertyEditForm').modal('hide');
            $('#propertyModuleFormPartialContainer').html(data);
            $(".moduleElement").each(function () {
                UpdateModuleFormElements($(this), true);
            });
            $('#mdlContractPropertyEditForm').modal('show');

            ToggleLoadingOnModal("mdlContractPropertyEditForm", false);

            if (($('.sampleTest.is[data-test-not-available="true"]') && ($('.sampleTest').is(':checked')) && ($('.sampleTest.is[data-read-only="false"]')))) {
                $(this).removeAttr('disabled');    
            }

            InitialiseContractPropertyForm();
        }
    });

So maybe somehting like this, if its the right way

$(".sampleTest").each(function () {
if (($('.sampleTest.is[data-test-not-available="true"]') && ($('.sampleTest').is(':checked')) && ($('.sampleTest.is[data-read-only="false"]')))) {
$(this).removeAttr('disabled');
}
});