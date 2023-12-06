Trying to prepare HTML message from two arrays

JavaScript
1

I have two arrays as shown below:


var array1 = [
  "ABC012345",
  "DEF06789"
]

var array2 = [
  "BOX#9",
  "BOX#10"
]



let messageOne = "1.File "+array1[0]+" is located inside "+array2[0];

let messageTwo = "2.File "+array1[1]+" is located inside "+array2[1];

console.log(messageOne);

console.log(messageTwo);

And I want to prepare a HTML message such that I can display the two messages (messageOne and messageTwo one below another) that I shown above in a jQuery dialog. Here’s the JsFiddle of above code. How should I go about it? Is comibining two arrays going to add more ocmplexities or shall I keep it the way it is and think about it?