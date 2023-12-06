Trying to prepare HTML message from two arrays

I have two arrays as shown below:

var array1 = [ "ABC012345", "DEF06789" ] var array2 = [ "BOX#9", "BOX#10" ] let messageOne = "1.File "+array1[0]+" is located inside "+array2[0]; let messageTwo = "2.File "+array1[1]+" is located inside "+array2[1]; console.log(messageOne); console.log(messageTwo);