Trying to prepare HTML message from two arrays

I have two arrays as shown below:
var array1 = [
"ABC012345",
"DEF06789"
]
var array2 = [
"BOX#9",
"BOX#10"
]
let messageOne = "1.File "+array1[0]+" is located inside "+array2[0];
let messageTwo = "2.File "+array1[1]+" is located inside "+array2[1];
console.log(messageOne);
console.log(messageTwo);
And I want to prepare a HTML message such that I can display the two messages (
messageOne and
messageTwo one below another) that I shown above in a jQuery dialog. Here’s the JsFiddle of above code. How should I go about it? Is comibining two arrays going to add more ocmplexities or shall I keep it the way it is and think about it?