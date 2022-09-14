Problem with array

JavaScript
#1

I have to make an array exercise, i have to make 2 arrays, one with 5 elements and the other one empty.
I need to make the empty one get elements with an input in html. After that i need to make sure that the empty array can only have 3 elements, and show an alert if you try to put more. After all that i need to use concat to link the first array of 5 elements with this new one. I’m unable to do anything. I tried doing the input but i only get to save 1 element.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Arrays</title>
    <script src="ejercicio1.js"></script>
    <link rel="icon" type="image/x-icon" href="/HTML_CSS/imagenes/contra.png">

</head>
<body>
        <form>
                <input type="text" name="" id="elemento">
                <input onclick="añadir()" id="elementos" type="button" value="Añadir al array">


        </form>
    


    
</body>
</html>



function añadir(){
    var marcas = ['Samsung','Apple', 'LG', 'Xiaomi', 'Oppo'];
    var cosas = [];
    let agregar = document.getElementById('elemento').value.toLowerCase();

    cosas.unshift(agregar);

    console.log(cosas);

   if(cosas >3){
    alert('No se pueden añadir mas elementos')
   }else if(cosas>3){
    var concatenado = cosas.concat(marcas);
    console.log(concatenado);
   }

   var ultimo = concatenado.pop();
   console.log(ultimo);

   var nuevoArray = concatenado.filter(array => array.length <=4);
   console.log(nuevoArray);

   var array2 = nuevoArray.splice(2, 'Movil');

   console.log(array2)

   var array3 = array3.reverse;

   console.log(array3)


    
}
#2

Check your browser’s console and you will see the error:

Uncaught TypeError: concatenado is undefined

This is cause because the concatenado variable is out of scope to your main program, as it was declared inside an if statement.

This is the first thing you need to fix.

1 Like
#3

First of all. Please do not use local language in a source code. Start directly programming only in English. Might be a little be more work at the beginning but at the end when you want to (or maybe have to because its your work) share your code with others, it is needed.

You always redefine your variables when you call the add function. So every time you click on the button the variables are reseted and so you only have 1 item in the reason array. Yes need to define the variables outside of the function

1 Like
#4

I am not quiet sure if you are right. I do no longer use “var” but as I remember var has the advantage that its scope is always the whole function. With “let” you are right.

2 Likes
#5

Man, you are right. I haven’t used var for a while and was thinking of let / const.

TBH, I was caught between just giving the OP the answer and providing them with a hint, as this seems to be a homework exercise.

I should have paid more attention. Nice catch :slight_smile:

1 Like
#7

Thank you. Will have that in mind and try to program in english as it will make it easier for me and for when i ask questions

#8

cosas is an array, it cant be compared directly to a number this way. You perhaps meant to get the length of the array for comparison.

You cant else if with the same test and expect it to ever work; if it passed the first time, it wont get to the else. if it failed the first time, it will fail again.

#9

You should use const and let instead of var. Always use const unless you are sure that the value will change, if value will change use let!

Move your var marcas and var cosas outside of the anadir function and refactor your code.

const marcas = ["Samsung", "Apple", "LG", "Xiaomi", "Oppo"];
const cosas = [];

function añadir() {
  const agregar = document.getElementById("elemento").value.toLowerCase();

  if (cosas.length < 3) {
    const newCosas = cosas.unshift(agregar);
    const newMarcas = marcas.concat(newCosas);
    return newMarcas;
  }
  alert("No se pueden añadir mas elementos");
}