Problem with array

I have to make an array exercise, i have to make 2 arrays, one with 5 elements and the other one empty.
I need to make the empty one get elements with an input in html. After that i need to make sure that the empty array can only have 3 elements, and show an alert if you try to put more. After all that i need to use concat to link the first array of 5 elements with this new one. I’m unable to do anything. I tried doing the input but i only get to save 1 element.
function añadir(){
var marcas = ['Samsung','Apple', 'LG', 'Xiaomi', 'Oppo'];
var cosas = [];
let agregar = document.getElementById('elemento').value.toLowerCase();
cosas.unshift(agregar);
console.log(cosas);
if(cosas >3){
alert('No se pueden añadir mas elementos')
}else if(cosas>3){
var concatenado = cosas.concat(marcas);
console.log(concatenado);
}
var ultimo = concatenado.pop();
console.log(ultimo);
var nuevoArray = concatenado.filter(array => array.length <=4);
console.log(nuevoArray);
var array2 = nuevoArray.splice(2, 'Movil');
console.log(array2)
var array3 = array3.reverse;
console.log(array3)
}
First of all. Please do not use local language in a source code. Start directly programming only in English. Might be a little be more work at the beginning but at the end when you want to (or maybe have to because its your work) share your code with others, it is needed.
You always redefine your variables when you call the add function. So every time you click on the button the variables are reseted and so you only have 1 item in the reason array. Yes need to define the variables outside of the function