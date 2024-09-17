Trying to position text next to an SVG - Not sure if I'm doing it right

Hello,

I have anchor links that represent tags, and I want to display them inside a colored box. Inside the box, I would like to place a small SVG icon on the left side, next to the links, like so:

This is the HTML markup I use:

<p> Tags <a class="tag" href=""> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="icon-tag" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" stroke-width="2" stroke="currentColor" fill="none" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"> <path stroke="none" d="M0 0h24v24H0z"/> <path d="M11 3L20 12a1.5 1.5 0 0 1 0 2L14 20a1.5 1.5 0 0 1 -2 0L3 11v-4a4 4 0 0 1 4 -4h4" /> <circle cx="9" cy="9" r="2" /> </svg> tag1</a> <a class="tag" href=""> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="icon-tag" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" stroke-width="2" stroke="currentColor" fill="none" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"> <path stroke="none" d="M0 0h24v24H0z"/> <path d="M11 3L20 12a1.5 1.5 0 0 1 0 2L14 20a1.5 1.5 0 0 1 -2 0L3 11v-4a4 4 0 0 1 4 -4h4" /> <circle cx="9" cy="9" r="2" /> </svg> tag2</a> </p>

And the full example on codepen:

I’m using inline-flex on the anchor element, but I’m not sure if that’s the right approach. Also, I’m not sure if repeating the svg markup for each tag would be an issue.

I appreciate any suggestions you might have. Thank you.