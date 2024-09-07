Is it okay to add SVGs at the bottom of HTML and reference them later?

Hi,

I have a hamburger button with the following HTML markup:

<button class="menu-toggle"> <svg class="icon icon-hamburger" aria-hidden="true" role="img"> <use href="#icon-hamburger" xlink:href="#icon-hamburger"></use> </svg> <svg class="icon icon-close" aria-hidden="true" role="img"> <use href="#icon-close" xlink:href="#icon-close"></use> </svg> Menu </button>

And these definitions added at the bottom of the HTML:

<svg style="position: absolute; width: 0; height: 0; overflow: hidden;" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> <defs> <symbol id="icon-hamburger" viewBox="0 0 27 32"> <path class="path1" d="M27.429 24v2.286q0 0.464-0.339 0.804t-0.804 0.339h-25.143q-0.464 0-0.804-0.339t-0.339-0.804v-2.286q0-0.464 0.339-0.804t0.804-0.339h25.143q0.464 0 0.804 0.339t0.339 0.804zM27.429 14.857v2.286q0 0.464-0.339 0.804t-0.804 0.339h-25.143q-0.464 0-0.804-0.339t-0.339-0.804v-2.286q0-0.464 0.339-0.804t0.804-0.339h25.143q0.464 0 0.804 0.339t0.339 0.804zM27.429 5.714v2.286q0 0.464-0.339 0.804t-0.804 0.339h-25.143q-0.464 0-0.804-0.339t-0.339-0.804v-2.286q0-0.464 0.339-0.804t0.804-0.339h25.143q0.464 0 0.804 0.339t0.339 0.804z"></path> </symbol> <symbol id="icon-close" viewBox="0 0 25 32"> <path class="path1" d="M23.179 23.607q0 0.714-0.5 1.214l-2.429 2.429q-0.5 0.5-1.214 0.5t-1.214-0.5l-5.25-5.25-5.25 5.25q-0.5 0.5-1.214 0.5t-1.214-0.5l-2.429-2.429q-0.5-0.5-0.5-1.214t0.5-1.214l5.25-5.25-5.25-5.25q-0.5-0.5-0.5-1.214t0.5-1.214l2.429-2.429q0.5-0.5 1.214-0.5t1.214 0.5l5.25 5.25 5.25-5.25q0.5-0.5 1.214-0.5t1.214 0.5l2.429 2.429q0.5 0.5 0.5 1.214t-0.5 1.214l-5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25q0.5 0.5 0.5 1.214z"></path> </symbol> <symbol id="icon-angle-down" viewBox="0 0 21 32"> <path class="path1" d="M19.196 13.143q0 0.232-0.179 0.411l-8.321 8.321q-0.179 0.179-0.411 0.179t-0.411-0.179l-8.321-8.321q-0.179-0.179-0.179-0.411t0.179-0.411l0.893-0.893q0.179-0.179 0.411-0.179t0.411 0.179l7.018 7.018 7.018-7.018q0.179-0.179 0.411-0.179t0.411 0.179l0.893 0.893q0.179 0.179 0.179 0.411z"></path> </symbol> </defs>

The full codepen: