Trying to connect SSL server using fsockopen(): error 0

HI,
I’m running the next script from my local host and the production server, and Im getting different outputs. Anyone knows why am I getting that error from my localhost?
<?php
$host = 'ssl://mail.companyname.org';
$port = 993;
$error = 0;
$errorString = "";
var_dump(fsockopen($host, $port, $error, $errorString, 30));
var_dump($errorString);
var_dump($error);
Local host output:
PHP Warning: fsockopen(): SSL operation failed with code 1. OpenSSL
Error messages: error:1416F086:SSL
routines:tls_process_server_certificate:certificate verify failed in
/tmp/test.php on line 7 PHP Warning: fsockopen(): Failed to enable
crypto in /tmp/test.php on line 7 PHP Warning: fsockopen(): unable to
connect to ssl://mail.twmdata.org:993 (Unknown error) in /tmp/test.php
on line 7 bool(false) string(0) “” int(0)
Production server output:
resource(4) of type (stream)