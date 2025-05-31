Trouble inspecting structure on some legacy portals – anyone else seen this?

Hi everyone,

I’m currently working on improving accessibility and layout consistency for public utility websites and came across the fesco bill website. While analyzing its structure, I noticed some unusual rendering behavior, especially with how input forms and mobile responsiveness are handled. On top of that, some of the older HTML seems to break when inspected via modern browsers or dev tools, which makes tweaking anything or suggesting improvements challenging. Has anyone else experienced similar issues when working with sites that were likely built on older frameworks or non-semantic markup? I’d really appreciate any insight or even debugging tips when dealing with this kind of front-end legacy.