Trouble embeding a Google map

Hello
having a BAD time making a google map work
i have been trying, no go
found this
Google Cloud Platform lets you build, deploy, and scale applications, websites, and services on the same infrastructure as Google.
this is basicaly where i first get stuck…
i ask anyone who knows this stuff to reply with everything i need to do to make a google map API work
this FAR out of my comfort zone
i strongly believe this is too much for my curent skill set
i dont get cloud, i dont get Keys
i am completely lost
i tried different youtubes and another online resource, no go
is making gogle maps with API easy to do?
am i missing something?
i have done my research and remain intimadated
dumb it down for me
please see
https://forallthetime.com/BI9/location.html there is a google map that seems fully functunal
how can i wrap text around the map?
are APIs necessary to make a google map work?
i came accross a site that provided the HTML and CSS, nothing about keys, clouds…
any help would be appreciated
SamA74
February 10, 2024, 10:09am
2
It really depend upon what functionality you need from the map.
If you simply want to embed a map with a single marker on a particular place, as in the example you linked, that’s quite simple without needing the API.
(observe the source code of that site)
If you need something more complex, such as multiple map location markers, custom overlays and other custom map features, you will need to use the API.
PaulOB
February 10, 2024, 12:06pm
3
The same way you would with an image or video.
e.g.
.map iframe{
width:80%;
height:auto;
max-width:800px;
min-width:280px;
aspect-ratio:16 / 9;
float:left;
margin:0 1rem 1rem 0;
}
@media screen and (max-width:800px){
.map iframe{
float:none;
display:block;
margin:auto;
}
}
I suggest that on mobile screens you don’t let the map go edge to edge otherwise the user can get trapped inside the scrolling map and not scroll the page unless there is a gap at the side.
great! thank you!
so the the example i linked to will work ok?
understanding:
SamA74:
If you need something more complex, such as multiple map location markers, custom overlays and other custom map features, you will need to use the API.
i do not need someting more complex, i do not need multiple map location markers, i do not need custom overlays and other custom map features
again
yes! thats FINE with me!!
no issues with the example i linked, then?
MANY THANKS!!!
SamA74
February 11, 2024, 4:07pm
5
You can get the embed code directly from Google Maps.
Click on a featured place to bring up the info in the side panel.
Click on Share.
In the Share box click “Embed a map”.
Copy the embed code and paste into your HTML page.