Triggering a function from client side Node.js

I have to say that your questions have me a bit perplexed. Node.js doesn’t have your traditional user interface so the concept of a button and such is done with whatever front end client side framework you are using (like React). A button in react would call a handler function that would make your axios calls directly or call over to your node.js app and have node then trigger the axios calls.

Now let’s say you wrote a function in node that you then want to call from the client. This is where you would have to essentially do post/get requests to your node application through something like Express or some other web service functionality. These requests would just be like calling an API for some other service.

That is how you traditionally get some front end like react, which is running on the client, to call over to your server-side code. Always remember, when we talk client and server-side, WHERE the code is actually executing.

For an example of calling Axios functions in something like React you can check out this tutorial…

Hopefully I am making that clear enough.