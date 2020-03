I have the following line of code in my node program that doesn’t work:

const axios = require(‘axios’);

I get the error:

require.js:168 Uncaught Error: Module name “axios” has not been loaded yet for context: _. Use require()

I ran the commands:

yarn add axios

npm install axios --save -g

but it still doesn’t find the module.

And when I try to get the version number with >axios -v, I get the error:

‘axios’ is not recognized as an internal or external command,

operable program or batch file.