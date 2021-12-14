How would I import a function into my index.js

JavaScript
#1

I’m very new to Javascript - what I’m trying to do is use a function within another Javscript file. However When I attempt to do this its giving me a typeError. Can anyone help me with this?

In my commands.js file I have the following function:

function startServer()
{
  const { net } = require('electron')
  const request = net.request('https://fire.qa.local')
  request.on('response', (response) => {
    console.log(`STATUS: ${response.statusCode}`)
    console.log(`HEADERS: ${JSON.stringify(response.headers)}`)
    response.on('data', (chunk) => {
      console.log(`BODY: ${chunk}`)
    })
    response.on('end', () => {
      console.log('No more data in response.')
    })
  })
  request.end()
}

I am trying to call this from inside of my index.JS file:

const commands = require('./commands');

app.whenReady().then(() => {
commands.startServer();

})

Can someone explain what im doing wrong? I’ve come from C# and javascript just seems way more complicated when it comes to importing functions.

Thankyou!