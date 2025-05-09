Tricky CSS Grid items direction!

Hi!

I am working on a responsive grid layout that is almost perfect. What I would like to improve, is the items direction. Currently they flow in a “row-like” direction. I would like them to flow in a “column-like” direction. I am attaching images for clarification.

On the left, red arrows, my current flow.

Ont the right, green arrows, the flow that I would like to achieve.

The public page:

https://aquamarine-peony-5a9c60.netlify.app/mercury/tokens

any help will be much appreciated. No js please.