Tricky CSS Grid items direction!

Hi!
I am working on a responsive grid layout that is almost perfect. What I would like to improve, is the items direction. Currently they flow in a “row-like” direction. I would like them to flow in a “column-like” direction. I am attaching images for clarification.
On the left, red arrows, my current flow.
Ont the right, green arrows, the flow that I would like to achieve.
The public page:
https://aquamarine-peony-5a9c60.netlify.app/mercury/tokens
any help will be much appreciated. No js please.