Responsive flowing layout with arrows that reposition?

Hi,

I’ve been asked to design a page that has a flowing timeline that will snake down the page.

if I have an initial grid 3 wide with arrows horizontally between the first → second ->third boxes and then the third has an arrow down to the row below to snake back along from right to left etc back and forth down the page, I’m not sure how to make that responsive so the arrows change position.

i.e. If the page gets narrow so there is only 1 or 2 columns wide I need the arrows to move from pointing sideways to pointing downwards etc

hopefully that makes sense.

I’m not sure what to google so if you know of any examples that would be great. I plan on using flex to get all the boxes to align. Ideally I want to do this as pure css if poss.

any thoughts appreciated

thanks