Responsive flowing layout with arrows that reposition?

I’ve been asked to design a page that has a flowing timeline that will snake down the page.

if I have an initial grid 3 wide with arrows horizontally between the first → second ->third boxes and then the third has an arrow down to the row below to snake back along from right to left etc back and forth down the page, I’m not sure how to make that responsive so the arrows change position.

i.e. If the page gets narrow so there is only 1 or 2 columns wide I need the arrows to move from pointing sideways to pointing downwards etc

I’m not sure what to google so if you know of any examples that would be great. I plan on using flex to get all the boxes to align. Ideally I want to do this as pure css if poss.

You could probably use transform: rotate(90deg) in your media queries to rotate the arrows.

I’ll give it a go and see how far I can get.

We had a similar thread a while ago and I came up with this css/html based on the design requirements.

It’s probably not close enough to what you want but may give you some ideas.

that looks awesome! yeah a little different to what I’m aiming for but great to see what can be done and I’m sure there is something in there that will be useful.

It’s amazing what can be done with css!

Here was another one that snakes and wraps and changes direction.

It was from a little quiz a while ago.

It’s quite complicated but does highlight certain techniques that you may need.

