Hi there,

I have the following CSS that adds a triangle/arrow to the right hand side of a div. What I would like to do is have the point of the triangle slightly rounded.

content: ""; width: 0px; height: 0px; border: 60px solid transparent; position: absolute; right: -115px; top: 50%; transform: translateY(-50%); border-left: 60px solid $brand-yellow; }

I have tried adding a border-radius, but it didn’t seem to work.

Does anyone have any ideas how I can do this?

Thanks!