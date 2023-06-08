Responsive, rounded CSS right-triangle that resizes according to its parent's height

This question is similar to this one : Triangle/arrow rounded corners using :before
But this time, I need the triangle to resize according to the parent’s height (so no fixed-size is possible)
You can do something like this with clip-path.
It would be a bit fiddly to get the rounded pointer though.
This is the same technique but with pseudo elements to get a border on the arrow.