Responsive, rounded CSS right-triangle that resizes according to its parent's height

HTML & CSS
This question is similar to this one : Triangle/arrow rounded corners using :before

But this time, I need the triangle to resize according to the parent’s height (so no fixed-size is possible)

bigger

You can do something like this with clip-path.

It would be a bit fiddly to get the rounded pointer though.

This is the same technique but with pseudo elements to get a border on the arrow.