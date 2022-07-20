Tree View Show Active Page

This W3Schools tree view JS/CSS/HTML works great for a navigation menu - How To - Tree View

Except, every time a page loads, the tree is completely collapsed.

JS recognizes active page because it bolds text for active page and removes page link.

How can JS also expand tree on the active page to the active page so users can see where they are in the tree?

For instance, on W3Schools example at link above, when “Black Tea” page loads, tree view should expand like this - Beverages > Water Coffee Tea > Black Tea White Tea Green Tea (with Black Tea bolded, no link). Green Tea should not expand.