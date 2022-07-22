Tree View Show Active Page

Paul,

I changed MediaWiki site to your CSS and JS.

I was using the W3Schools example CSS and JS, and everything worked fine, except tree view would not open to active page (subject of this thread).

MediaWiki has its own markdown for links, so there’s no head, body or html tags in tree view, but that didn’t interfere before.

Tree view is applied to page from Template, and JS applied to page from Common.js file

Problem in MediaWiki is that your JS is expanding entire menu, while carats remain in closed position.

See - Economy

Note that active page name is bolded and there’s no link, so no need to address those issues.

This might be coming from Vector skin CSS. It’s not coming from the Common.css that I edit.

So problem now is getting JS to only open to depth of active page, and turn carets down when open.

Here’s CSS -

/* NAV_pageTree */ #pageTree { margin: 0; padding: 0; } /* Remove margins & padding from parent ul */ div#pageTree ul { list-style-type: none; padding-left: 5px; } /* Remove default bullets */ div#pageTree li { list-style-position: outside; overflow: hidden; margin-left: -16px; } /* Remove bullets */ .caret { cursor: pointer; -webkit-user-select: none; /* Safari 3.1+ */ -moz-user-select: none; /* Firefox 2+ */ -ms-user-select: none; /* IE 10+ */ user-select: none; } .caret::before { content: "\25B6"; color: black; display: inline-block; margin-right: 6px; } .caret-down::before { -ms-transform: rotate(90deg); /* IE 9 */ -webkit-transform: rotate(90deg); /* Safari */' transform: rotate(90deg); } .nested { display: none; } /* Hide nested list */ .active { display: block; } /* Show nested list when caret/arrow clicked (JavaScript) */