Tr acting like td

I have the following markup

<table>
            <tr>
                <td style="width: 70%;">Text</td>
                <td style="width: 30%;">
                    <select name="Industry" style="width: 200px;">
                    </select>
                </td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Text</td>
                <td style="text-align: center;">
                    Yes <input type="radio" name="Sector"  style="height: 20px; width: 20px;"> 
                    &nbsp;
                    No <input type="radio" name="Sector" style="height: 20px; width: 20px;">
                </td>
            </tr>
            <tr id="DiffSector">
                <td>Text </td>
                <td>
                    <select name="Industry" style="width: 100%;">
                    </select>
                </td>
            </tr>
        </table>

In CSS I have DiffSector set to display none, so initially it displays as a two-row table.
The last row then displays as table-row when the Yes radio button is chosen. The problem is, the width of the the last row is only 70% when it displays, same width as the cells above with text, not 100% as it should. Can’t figure why this is happening. The cells in the last row should inherit the widths of the cells in the first row.