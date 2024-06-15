Tr acting like td

I have the following markup

<table> <tr> <td style="width: 70%;">Text</td> <td style="width: 30%;"> <select name="Industry" style="width: 200px;"> </select> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Text</td> <td style="text-align: center;"> Yes <input type="radio" name="Sector" style="height: 20px; width: 20px;"> No <input type="radio" name="Sector" style="height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </td> </tr> <tr id="DiffSector"> <td>Text </td> <td> <select name="Industry" style="width: 100%;"> </select> </td> </tr> </table>

In CSS I have DiffSector set to display none, so initially it displays as a two-row table.

The last row then displays as table-row when the Yes radio button is chosen. The problem is, the width of the the last row is only 70% when it displays, same width as the cells above with text, not 100% as it should. Can’t figure why this is happening. The cells in the last row should inherit the widths of the cells in the first row.