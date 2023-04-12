Selecting empty table rows with CSS?

This maybe an example of me not seeing the wood for the trees.
I have solved the problem with JS, but did wonder if there was a straight forward option in CSS to select empty table rows.
I came up with this, which works, but is reliant on :has (firefox config etc)
table.my-table-name tr:not(:has(td:not(:empty)))
It’s not a very nice read either.
I don’t believe there’s a solution as you’re looking for a way for a parent to identify what is going on with the children, and that’s
:has() as you noted.
I might be wrong, of course .
1 Like
SamA74
3
I’m finding the use of
:not a bit confusing here. I guess the double negative makes it work.
More obvious and readable without the nots.
SamA74
4
I get it now, it’s so all cells in the row are empty.
1 Like
It’s horrible I agree
That’s right, so not this
<tr>
<td></td><td>Baz</td><td></td>
</tr>
I think you could be right, I don’t know if @PaulOB has anything up his sleeve