Total of records in phpmysql report

Hi! I am trying to generate small report as per attached image. every thing is working fine but i am unable to generate total in the end . I used Rollup to get reuslt but its isnt serve my purpose. Is there any other method by which i can generate total at the end of report. here is my code

// Attempt select query execution $sql = "SELECT * FROM mis6"; if($result = mysqli_query($link, $sql)){ if(mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0){ echo '<table class="styled-table">'; echo "<thead>"; echo "<tr>"; echo "<th>Name</th>"; echo "<th>Marks</th>"; echo "<th>Total Marks</th>"; echo "<th>Add Bill</th>"; echo "</tr>"; echo "</thead>"; echo "<tbody>"; while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){ echo "<tr>"; echo "<td>" . $row['name'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['marks'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['totalmarks'] . "</td>"; echo "</tr>"; } echo "</tbody>"; echo "</table>"; // Free result set mysqli_free_result($result); } else{ echo '<div class="alert alert-danger"><em>No records were found.</em></div>'; } } else{ echo "Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again later."; }