Total of records in phpmysql report

Hi! I am trying to generate small report as per attached image. every thing is working fine but i am unable to generate total in the end . I used Rollup to get reuslt but its isnt serve my purpose. Is there any other method by which i can generate total at the end of report. here is my code
// Attempt select query execution
$sql = "SELECT * FROM mis6";
if($result = mysqli_query($link, $sql)){
if(mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0){
echo '<table class="styled-table">';
echo "<thead>";
echo "<tr>";
echo "<th>Name</th>";
echo "<th>Marks</th>";
echo "<th>Total Marks</th>";
echo "<th>Add Bill</th>";
echo "</tr>";
echo "</thead>";
echo "<tbody>";
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){
echo "<tr>";
echo "<td>" . $row['name'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['marks'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['totalmarks'] . "</td>";
echo "</tr>";
}
echo "</tbody>";
echo "</table>";
// Free result set
mysqli_free_result($result);
} else{
echo '<div class="alert alert-danger"><em>No records were found.</em></div>';
}
} else{
echo "Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again later.";
}