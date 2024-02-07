Tooltip css in mobile

I noticed that the following code works as expected in desktop PC, but not in mobile devices:

html


<span class="tooltip"><span class="tooltiptext">text visible on mouse over</span>visible text</span>

css


.tooltip:hover .tooltiptext {
  visibility: visible;
  opacity: 1;
}

.tooltip {
  position: relative;
  display: inline-block;
  border-bottom: 1px dotted black;
  text-indent: 0px !important;
}

.tooltip .tooltiptext {
  visibility: hidden;
/*   width: 160%; */
  text-align: justify;
  font-size: 80%;
  background-color: white;
  color: black;
  border-radius: var(--rounded);
  padding: 10px;
  position: absolute;
  z-index: 1000;
  bottom: 100%;
  left: 0;
/*   margin-left: -60px; */
  margin-bottom: 3%;
  opacity: 0;
/*   transition: opacity 0.7s; */
  box-shadow: gray -3px 3px 4px;
}


.tooltiptext {
  min-width: 20vw}
  
.tooltip .tooltiptext::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  top: 100%;
  left: 10%;
  margin-left: -5px;
  border-width: 12px;
  border-style: solid;
  border-color: white transparent transparent transparent;
}  

.tooltip .tooltiptext {
 transform:translateY(10%);
 transition:visibility 0.1s, opacity 0.2s linear, transform 0.2s linear;
}
.tooltip:hover .tooltiptext {
 transform:translateY(0%);
}

How fix the mobile problem?
Thank you!