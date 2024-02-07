Tooltip css in mobile

I noticed that the following code works as expected in desktop PC, but not in mobile devices:

html

<span class="tooltip"><span class="tooltiptext">text visible on mouse over</span>visible text</span>

css

.tooltip:hover .tooltiptext { visibility: visible; opacity: 1; } .tooltip { position: relative; display: inline-block; border-bottom: 1px dotted black; text-indent: 0px !important; } .tooltip .tooltiptext { visibility: hidden; /* width: 160%; */ text-align: justify; font-size: 80%; background-color: white; color: black; border-radius: var(--rounded); padding: 10px; position: absolute; z-index: 1000; bottom: 100%; left: 0; /* margin-left: -60px; */ margin-bottom: 3%; opacity: 0; /* transition: opacity 0.7s; */ box-shadow: gray -3px 3px 4px; } .tooltiptext { min-width: 20vw} .tooltip .tooltiptext::after { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 100%; left: 10%; margin-left: -5px; border-width: 12px; border-style: solid; border-color: white transparent transparent transparent; } .tooltip .tooltiptext { transform:translateY(10%); transition:visibility 0.1s, opacity 0.2s linear, transform 0.2s linear; } .tooltip:hover .tooltiptext { transform:translateY(0%); }

How fix the mobile problem?

Thank you!