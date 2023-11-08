Styling css tooltip

HTML & CSS
1

Hello everybody. I wonder if I could add an animation to my tooltip. You can see it with mouse over the banner at the bottom of the pages of my website (www.culturanuova.net).
I’d like to add a simple bounce effect, like I have already in my menu (same website).

tooltip css

/* --- tooltip BEGIN --*/
.tooltip:hover .tooltiptext {
  visibility: visible;
  opacity: 1;
}

.tooltip {
  position: relative;
  display: inline;
  border-bottom: 1px dotted black;
  text-indent: 0px !important;
}

.tooltip .tooltiptext {
  visibility: hidden;
  width: 160%;
  text-align: justify;
  font-size: 80%;
  background-color: white;
  color: black;
  border-radius: var(--rounded);
  padding: 10px;
  position: absolute;
  z-index: 1000;
  bottom: 100%;
  left: 15%;
  margin-left: -60px;
  margin-bottom: 5%;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: opacity 0.7s;
  box-shadow: gray -3px 3px 4px;
}


.tooltiptext {
  min-width: 20vw}
  
.tooltip .tooltiptext::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  top: 100%;
  left: 10%;
  margin-left: -5px;
  border-width: 12px;
  border-style: solid;
  border-color: white transparent transparent transparent;
}  
    

/* --- tooltip END --*/