Time anomaly in mysql table version 5.5.62-log

Hello there,

I need your help.

This is part of my table on MySQL database

I realized that in this case more than one hour has passed between the previous and the next row

mysql> SELECT
	TIMEDIFF(
		'2020-04-20 16:00:00',
		'2020-04-20 14:58:56'
	);
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
| TIMEDIFF(
		'2020-04-20 16:00:00',
		'2020-04-20 14:58:56'
	) |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
| 01:01:04                                                         |
+------------------------------------------------------------------+
1 row in set

this is not possible because the data is downloaded maximum from the source every five minutes

I have tried this query without success because the return is all zero

> SELECT
> 	`sDatetime`,
> 	`sElement`,
> 	`sDescri`,
> 	MAX(
> 		TIME_TO_SEC(
> 			TIMEDIFF(
> 				`sDatetime`,
> 				`sDatetime`
> 			)
> 		)
> 	) AS 'Worst',
> 	MIN(
> 		TIME_TO_SEC(
> 			TIMEDIFF(
> 				`sDatetime`,
> 				`sDatetime`
> 			)
> 		)
> 	) AS 'Best',
> 	AVG(
> 		TIME_TO_SEC(
> 			TIMEDIFF(
> 				`sDatetime`,
> 				`sDatetime`
> 			)
> 		)
> 	) AS 'Average'
> FROM
> 	tbl_2020
> GROUP BY
> 	`sDatetime`,
> 	`sElement`,
> 	`sDescri`;

how can i find this anomaly in mysql table?

my version of MySQL is 5.5.62-log

the name of column is sDatetime the type is Datetime .

I need extract all rows when the datediff from rows is more than an hour… the example is in question

any suggestion, please?

thanks in advance for any help