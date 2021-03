Select difference between row dates in MySQL database 8.0.17

Hi,

I want to calculate the difference in unique date fields between different rows in the same table.

Small sample.

Given the following query SELECT

SELECT sID, HHMMSS, FileName, TIMESTAMPDIFF( MINUTE, ( SELECT MAX( HHMMSS ) FROM `tbl_pds_timer` WHERE HHMMSS < t.HHMMSS ), HHMMSS ) AS min, TIMESTAMPDIFF( MINUTE, ( SELECT MAX( HHMMSS ) FROM `tbl_pds_timer` WHERE HHMMSS < t.HHMMSS ), HHMMSS )* 60 AS sec FROM `tbl_pds_timer` t ORDER BY sID DESC +-----+---------------------+----------+-----+-------+ | sID | HHMMSS | FileName | min | sec | +-----+---------------------+----------+-----+-------+ | 59 | 2021-03-02 06:43:06 | 20210228 | 12 | 720 | | 58 | 2021-03-02 06:30:20 | 20210227 | 251 | 15060 | | 57 | 2021-03-02 02:18:35 | 20210226 | 47 | 2820 | | 56 | 2021-03-02 01:31:18 | 20210225 | 54 | 3240 | | 55 | 2021-03-02 00:37:01 | 20210224 | 64 | 3840 | | 54 | 2021-03-01 23:32:31 | 20210223 | 51 | 3060 | | 53 | 2021-03-01 22:41:23 | 20210222 | 48 | 2880 | | 52 | 2021-03-01 21:52:45 | 20210221 | 17 | 1020 | | 51 | 2021-03-01 21:35:36 | 20210220 | 17 | 1020 | | 50 | 2021-03-01 21:18:16 | 20210219 | 45 | 2700 | +-----+---------------------+----------+-----+-------+ 10 rows in set (0.04 sec)

I have tried update the fields timer_min and timer_sec on the tbl_pds_timer table using the following query without success because the rows affected of update are zero…

UPDATE `tbl_pds_timer` AS k JOIN ( SELECT sID, HHMMSS, FileName, TIMESTAMPDIFF( MINUTE, ( SELECT MAX( HHMMSS ) FROM `tbl_pds_timer` WHERE HHMMSS < t.HHMMSS ), HHMMSS ) AS min, TIMESTAMPDIFF( MINUTE, ( SELECT MAX( HHMMSS ) FROM `tbl_pds_timer` WHERE HHMMSS < t.HHMMSS ), HHMMSS )* 60 AS sec FROM `tbl_pds_timer` t ) AS q SET k.timer_min = q.min, k.timer_sec = q.sec; Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.04 sec) Rows matched: 59 Changed: 0 Warnings: 0

Any suggestions for what date functions I would use in MySQL, or is there a subselect that would do this?

tbl_pds_timer complete table below