The value of named place-holders in prepared statements

Edit: Discussion split from How did my DB get hacked?
Sorry, but if you switch to prepared statements you should use named statements. Using this ? Statements is completely senseless
Why is that?
Citation please. For the record, I completely disagree. Please state your case for “senseless”.
They are actually called named place-holders, and they are a waste of typing and processing time. They only exist within the PDO driver, where they are converted to positional ? place-holders before being sent to the database server, both in the sql query statement and in the execute data communication.
Citation please? I smell micro optimization.
No smell test is needed. Regardless of updating old (what the OP is doing) or writing new code/query(ies) you don’t get paid for making up and typing intermediate names two times, adding :, quotes, and => where needed, then correcting any typo mistakes.
As to does this get replaced within the driver by positional place-holders, do a web search on - MySql prepared query binary transfer protocol, to find out exactly what is communicated between php and the database server for prepared queries.
Personally I like the named placeholders. If I understand correctly, with ? you have to supply the data in the order of the ? in the statement, whereas with the placeholders, you can supply the data in any order and it will be plugged into the proper position.
True, but when converting old code, the variables you just removed from the sql query statement and are going to supply as an array to the ->execute() call WERE already in order. You don’t need to make more work for yourself, which you are already complaining about. Practice Keep It Simple (KISS) and Don’t Repeat Yourself (DRY) programming.
Did you ever used INSERT INTO … ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE…
With more then 3 columns in a table?
I use it very often to even add a new record or update an old one because it saves me testing if an row already exists. And with ? You have to insert all columns two times into the query.
Also it is very simple to swap two columns if you don’t name them.
No you don’t. You would use either the old VALUES() function (not the VALUE/VALUES keyword) or the new (MySQL 8.0.19) row alias to reference the single instance of the values in the query - https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/insert-on-duplicate.html
Also, for your use case to work, you are using emulated prepared queries. This is not recommend, even by php, since if you don’t set the character set to match your database table(s) when you make the connection, sql special characters in a value can still break the sql query syntax and be used to inject sql. The only fool-proof way of preventing sql injection for all data types is to use a true prepared query.
I sense several problems with whatever it is you are doing. Please expound on what your doing along with code or a repo link.