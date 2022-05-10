How did my DB get hacked?

I received an email from a hacker stating that they obtained the databases for a site I manage and are demanding bitcoin. It seems like they actually did get the DB data because they provided a sample of the data and it does appear to match up.

The website uses PHP (an older version) and MySQL. The code is a bit old for this site, but, I’m not really sure how they were able to get the database contents via the website, which appears is how they did it. I don’t believe there was a breach of the actual server. I got a notification of a signup to this website a few weeks ago that seemed suspicious and when I looked up the IP number for that signup in the server logs I see lots of entries like this:

[Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.527742 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 9898] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:45818] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/htimage.exe [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.556184 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 11858] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:45700] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/htmlscript [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.559824 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 11784] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:44400] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/imagemap.exe [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.571326 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 9934] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:45712] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/index.html [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.597727 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 10490] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:46344] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/login [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.689271 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 3341] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:45634] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/login.cgi [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.858026 2022] [:error] [pid 10644] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:46414] script '/var/www/cgi-bin/login.php' not found or unable to stat [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.858506 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 11691] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:45822] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/printenv.pl [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.865787 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 9310] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:45476] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/test-cgi [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.866803 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 9898] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:45818] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/php.ini [Sat Apr 23 11:19:33.868400 2022] [cgi:error] [pid 10529] [client xx.xx.xx.xx a:45442] script not found or unable to stat: /var/www/cgi-bin/test.cgi

I removed the actual IP just for security purposes (it appears to be an Amazon data center IP when I look that IP up). There are thousands of lines like above probing all kinds of directories and files on the webs server, so, I think they must have found some vulnerability in a PHP script that let them somehow obtain the databases.

If anyone can tell me how this would be possible, that would help me find the vulnerability so I can try to fix it. Right now, I have no idea how they did this via a web browser. Are there any tests I can do to check this kind of vulnerability and see how they did it?

Let me know if you need any other info, thanks in advance for any advice.