Text Wrap Around Image

Engine44: If I want to wrap text around an image, is using Float and Clear the best option?

It’s the only option

Only floats allow content to wrap around them.

The container for the floated element would need a containment mechanism in order to stop the float floating out of the container if the content was shorter than the floated image. You could do this with one of the many methods available (such as the clearfix technique or new block formatting constructs or indeed an element after the float that has clear:both applied).