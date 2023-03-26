[TamperMonkey] Select field value

Hi, from the bottom of this page I’m trying to change last ‘select’ name from “Indice e sommario” to “Classificazione”. I tried:

// ==UserScript== // @name Select 'Classificazione' // @namespace http://tampermonkey.net/ // @version 0.1 // @description try to take over the world! // @author You // @match https://sol.unibo.it/SebinaOpac/* // @icon https://www.google.com/s2/favicons?sz=64&domain=google.it // @grant none // ==/UserScript== (function() { 'use strict'; window.addEventListener('load', function() { document.getElementsByName('canale')[5].value = 'CL'; }, false); })();

but in this way the arrow of the empty field next to it to scroll the list of terms disappears.

Thank you!