[TamperMonkey] Select field value

Hi, from the bottom of this page I’m trying to change last ‘select’ name from “Indice e sommario” to “Classificazione”. I tried:

// ==UserScript==
// @name         Select 'Classificazione'
// @namespace    http://tampermonkey.net/
// @version      0.1
// @description  try to take over the world!
// @author       You
// @match        https://sol.unibo.it/SebinaOpac/*
// @icon         https://www.google.com/s2/favicons?sz=64&domain=google.it
// @grant        none
// ==/UserScript==

(function() {
  'use strict';
window.addEventListener('load', function() {
document.getElementsByName('canale')[5].value = 'CL';
      }, false);
})();

but in this way the arrow of the empty field next to it to scroll the list of terms disappears.
Thank you!

Try this:

let select = document.getElementsByName('canale')[5];
select.options[6].removeAttribute('selected');
select.options[8].setAttribute('selected','');
Thanks, Archibald, same result, the arrow disappears.

This appears to work

  // A little clearer as to what element in the DOM we are selecting
  const criteria = document.querySelector('li[data-field="INDICE"]')
  const selectOpts = criteria.querySelector('select[name="canale"]')
  
  selectOpts.value = 'CL'
  selectOpts.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'))

Create a reusable function:

To improve on that, and make something that is more re-usable we could wrap it in a function

const selectOption = function (criteria, value) {
  // use a template string to parse the criteria e.g.
  // const who = 'World!'; `Hello ${who}` → 'Hello World!'
  const selectedCriteria = document.querySelector(`li[data-field="${criteria}"]`)
  const selectOpts = selectedCriteria.querySelector('select[name="canale"]')
  
  selectOpts.value = value
  selectOpts.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'))
}

selectOption('INDICE', 'CL')

Final script:

(function() {
  'use strict';

  const selectOption = function (criteria, value) {
    const selectedCriteria = document.querySelector(`li[data-field="${criteria}"]`);
    const selectOpts = selectedCriteria.querySelector('select[name="canale"]');
    
    selectOpts.value = value;
    selectOpts.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'));
  }

  window.addEventListener('load', function() { selectOption('INDICE', 'CL'); });
})();
Arrow does not disappear here:

That’s the solution, thanks very much, rpg_digital!!!

P.S. Thanks, Archibald, don’t know why, but with TamperMonkey the arrow disappears with my and your script.

Wao, great!! Does your script let 2 fields change at the same time? For example:

  1. [Contesto di ricerca] From Catalogo to Libro moderno
  2. From Indice e sommario to Classificazione
The script I wrote for you was targeting the criteria fields. For what you are asking now, you would need a more general selector.

  const selectOption = function (selector, value) {
    const selectOpts = document.querySelector(selector)
  
    // if a valid select element
    if (selectOpts && selectOpts.matches('select')) {
      selectOpts.value = value
      selectOpts.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'))
    }
  }

// explicit selections
selectOption('.riga-contesto select[name="contesto"]', 'tnatm')
selectOption('li[data-field="INDICE"] select[name="canale"]', 'CL')

Final script:

(function() {
  'use strict';

  const selectOption = function (selector, value) {
    const selectOpts = document.querySelector(selector);
  
    // if a valid select element
    if (selectOpts?.matches('select')) {
      selectOpts.value = value;
      selectOpts.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'));
    }
  }

  window.addEventListener('load', function() { 
    selectOption('.riga-contesto select[name="contesto"]', 'tnatm');
    selectOption('li[data-field="INDICE"] select[name="canale"]', 'CL');
  });
})();
Perfect, thanks so much, rpg_digital!!

