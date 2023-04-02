[TamperMonkey] Select field value

Sorry you have lost me there.
As per your original request, if I go to your webpage link and type into the console
document.querySelector('.riga-biblioss [data-group="Comune"] li[data-cd="UBOGA"] .select').click()
It selects B. Archiginnasio
Yes, it looks selected, but it’s a “false” selection. If you enter in
title something like:
Andra tutto bene
you’ll see there are more results with the script activated, than by manual selection… So I guess you have to reproduce three consecutive manual steps: select arrow > Comune di Bologna (right arrow) > B. Archiginnasio.