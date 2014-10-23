Taking Attendance Offline

I have a customer that doesn’t always have a solid internet connection. They are using our PHP app to take attendance. Basically, they just toggle a switch to say present or absent, and with ajax we update the database on the web server. What do you think the simplest way would be to let her take roll for 3-4 classes while offline, and then refresh the server db once she is back online. Any ideas?
I haven’t read the whole article, but this looks promising? Offline Web Application Maybe it can be modified?
Perhaps give her an HTML web page she can run on her PC (offline) that uses Javascript to write to a local text file (e.g. attendance.txt or .csv in a folder called e.g. C:\Register). When she goes online give her a link to a page she can call that will read the text file and update the online database, and will also clear the local text file ready for next time.
To enable offline attendance tracking, utilize the browser’s local storage for data storage. Implement a queue system to structure attendance changes, with each toggle action adding an entry. Set up a periodic sync mechanism to automatically sync local data with the server when online. Provide confirmation feedback to users upon successful synchronization for transparency. This approach ensures seamless offline functionality and reliable data synchronization with the server.