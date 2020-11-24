PHP PDO Switch Database Record to Another Table

I have one more piece I need to add to my code for the next version to be ready.

At the moment, you can mark attendance and absence records using this code:

Attendance:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

$msg = "";

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, 
member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, 
:member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: record_attn.php');
      exit();
    } catch(PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
    }
}

// insert a row and exit attendance screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST['attend_state'];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: index.php');
      exit();
    } catch (PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
    }
}

// return to home screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_cancel'])) {
  header('Location: index.php');
}

// Populate Address Field


?>

Absence:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

if($role_id != '1') {
	header('Location: error.php');
	exit();
}

$msg = "";

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO absence (member_id, member_email, 
member_phone, absence_desc) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, 
:member_phone, :absence_desc)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':absence_desc', $absence_desc);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
	try {
		$id = $_POST["member_id"];
  	$ary = explode("-", $id);
  	$member_id = $ary[0];
  	$member_email = $_POST['member_email'];
  	$member_phone = $_POST['member_phone'];
  	$absence_desc = $_POST["absence_desc"];
  	$stmt->execute();
  	header('Location: record_abs.php');
		exit();
	} catch (PDOException $e) {
		$msg = "This delegate has already filed an excused absence";
	}
}

// insert a row and exit attendance screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) {
		try {
  	$id = $_POST["member_id"];
  	$ary = explode("-", $id);
  	$member_id = $ary[0];
  	$member_email = $_POST['member_email'];
  	$member_phone = $_POST['member_phone'];
  	$absence_desc = $_POST["absence_desc"];
  	$stmt->execute();
  	header('Location: index.php');
		exit();
	} catch (PDOException $e) {
		$msg = "This delegate has already filed an excused absence";
	}
}

?>

I need to create a feature in this code where if I put someone in as absent and then they show up, that person should be converted to the attendance list. The absent record should be deleted and a new attendance record should be made.

If the person is marked present and then I try to enter an absent record for them, a warning should appear indicating the person is already in the attendance list.

The in-person takes precedence over the absentee request. What’s the best way to do it?