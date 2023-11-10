Tables: Column w/Auto width disappears on mobile-need min. width

Hello, I made a few tables using this script, i’m a newbie to CSS and can’t figure out how to make this table’s first column (auto width) viewable in a mobile phone’s portrait view and in narrow browser resolution.

I host it in a shopify product descriptions, and my template does not allow side scrolling to view all the table with fixed width, that’s why I have to overcome that with auto width, but I need a minimum width that it can’t go under.

Also would be amazing if someone knows how to make the top row detach, and keep showing on the top part of the table when scrolling past it on mobile to keep the column heads in view.

Thank you so much for any help.