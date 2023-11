avivzvia: avivzvia: Say, is there a way to disable the table height limitation (verticle top column scrolling) for higher height resolutions?

Yes you would just set height:auto in a suitable media query.

If you want it based on width of the viewport then do something like this (adjust width to suit).

e.g.

@media screen and (min-width:1000px){ .table-wrapper{ height:auto; max-height:none; } }

Or maybe you could base it on height of the viewport if you wanted.

@media screen and (min-height:800px){ .table-wrapper{ height:auto; max-height:none; } }

Or a mixture of both but that makes things a little complex and simpler is usually better.