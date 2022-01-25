Syntax error when joining SLECTs in Maria DB - SQL

Hi, I created a view v_weather_data of a data which is supposed to be used by several SELECTs joined together. Separate SELETs using the view work fine, but when I join them together I am receiving following error: SQL Error [1064] [42000]: (conn=36) You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ’
. Not really sure what is wrong with this query and why the syntax is not righ near " ’ " . Any ideas would be much appreciated. I work using MariaDB.

SELECT 
	temp_avg.*,
	CASE WHEN rain_count.rainy_hours IS NULL THEN 0 ELSE rain_count.rainy_hours,
	 gust_max.max_wind_gust_km_h
FROM
	(SELECT 
		date, city, country, AVG(daily_avg_temp_°c) AS 'daily_avg_temp_°c'
	FROM v_weather_data
		WHERE time IN ('06:00', '09:00', '12:00', '15:00', '18:00')
		GROUP BY date, city, country
		ORDER BY date DESC, city ASC) temp_avg
			LEFT JOIN
				(SELECT 
					DISTINCT date, 
					city, 
					country, 
					Count(rainy_hours) AS 'rainy_hours'
				FROM v_weather_data
					WHERE rainy_hours>0
					GROUP BY date, city, country) rain_count
					ON temp_avg.country = rain_count.country
					AND temp_avg.date = rain_count.date
			LEFT JOIN		
				(SELECT 
					date,
					city,
					country, 	
				    Max(max_wind_gust_km_h) AS 'max_wind_gust_km_h'
				FROM v_weather_data
					GROUP BY date, city, country
					ORDER BY date DESC, city ASC) gust_max
					ON temp_avg.country = gust_max_country
					AND temp_avg.date = gust_max.date
I can se a few possible causes. A dbfiddle should be helpful.

  1. JOIN twice the same subquery
  2. Missing ‘)’ at the end of subquery
  3. Not an error, but sorting a subquery is unusual…
  4. JOIN normally after FROM

This is no solution, only showing your possible mistakes.

SELECT 
	temp_avg.*,
	CASE 
        WHEN rain_count.rainy_hours IS NULL 
        THEN 0 
        ELSE rain_count.rainy_hours, gust_max.max_wind_gust_km_h
FROM
	(SELECT 
		date, city, country, AVG(daily_avg_temp_°c) AS 'daily_avg_temp_°c'
	FROM v_weather_data
	LEFT JOIN		
		(SELECT 
			date, city, country,	
            count(rainy_hours) AS 'rainy_hours',
			max(max_wind_gust_km_h) AS 'max_wind_gust_km_h',
			FROM v_weather_data
			GROUP BY date, city, country
			ON temp_avg.country = gust_max_country
			AND temp_avg.date = gust_max.date)
       ) // closing parentheses missing
WHERE time IN ('06:00', '09:00', '12:00', '15:00', '18:00')
GROUP BY date, city, country
ORDER BY date DESC, city ASC) temp_avg
sorry, this is has more syntax errors than the original

let me try

You should be able to simplify that greatly so you’re only doing one table scan.

SELECT date
     , city
     , country
     , AVG(CASE WHEN time IN ('06:00', '09:00', '12:00', '15:00', '18:00') THEN daily_avg_temp_°c 
                ELSE NULL END) AS avg_temp 
     , SUM(CASE WHEN rainy_hours > 0 THEN 1 ELSE 0 END) AS rainy_hours
     , MAX(max_wind_gust_km_h) AS max_wind_gust
  FROM v_weather_data
 GROUP BY date
        , city
        , country
 ORDER BY date DESC
        , city ASC
there’s at least one syntax error, in the second last line, where gust_max_country should be gust_max.country

ORDER BY clauses in a derived table subquery are ignored

DISTINCT is redundant with GROUP BY

the biggest red flag to me is that your subqueries, all three of them, produce granular data at the level of date, city, country and yet your ON clauses in the joins only join on two of these three columns – this is guaranteed to produce messed up output results

try this –

SELECT temp_avg.*
     , COALESCE(rain_count.rainy_hours,0) AS rainy_hours
     , gust_max.max_wind_gust_km_h
  FROM ( SELECT date
              , city
              , country
              , AVG(daily_avg_temp_°c) AS 'daily_avg_temp_°c'
           FROM v_weather_data
          WHERE time IN ('06:00', '09:00', '12:00', '15:00', '18:00')
         GROUP 
             BY date
              , city
              , country ) AS temp_avg
LEFT 
  JOIN ( SELECT date
              , city
              , country
              , COUNT(rainy_hours) AS 'rainy_hours'
           FROM v_weather_data
          WHERE rainy_hours > 0
         GROUP 
             BY date
              , city
              , country ) AS rain_count
    ON rain_count.country = temp_avg.country
   AND rain_count.city    = temp_avg.city
   AND rain_count.date    = temp_avg.date
LEFT 
  JOIN ( SELECT date
              , city
              , country
              , MAX(max_wind_gust_km_h) AS 'max_wind_gust_km_h'
           FROM v_weather_data
         GROUP 
             BY date
              , city
              , country ) AS gust_max
    ON gust_max.country = temp_avg.country
   AND gust_max.city    = temp_avg.city   	
   AND gust_max.date    = temp_avg.date
was thinking the same thing myself, as i was vetting OP’s query for syntax errors

well done, Dave

