Syntax error when joining SLECTs in Maria DB - SQL

Hi, I created a view v_weather_data of a data which is supposed to be used by several SELECTs joined together. Separate SELETs using the view work fine, but when I join them together I am receiving following error: SQL Error [1064] [42000]: (conn=36) You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ’
. Not really sure what is wrong with this query and why the syntax is not righ near " ’ " . Any ideas would be much appreciated. I work using MariaDB.
SELECT
temp_avg.*,
CASE WHEN rain_count.rainy_hours IS NULL THEN 0 ELSE rain_count.rainy_hours,
gust_max.max_wind_gust_km_h
FROM
(SELECT
date, city, country, AVG(daily_avg_temp_°c) AS 'daily_avg_temp_°c'
FROM v_weather_data
WHERE time IN ('06:00', '09:00', '12:00', '15:00', '18:00')
GROUP BY date, city, country
ORDER BY date DESC, city ASC) temp_avg
LEFT JOIN
(SELECT
DISTINCT date,
city,
country,
Count(rainy_hours) AS 'rainy_hours'
FROM v_weather_data
WHERE rainy_hours>0
GROUP BY date, city, country) rain_count
ON temp_avg.country = rain_count.country
AND temp_avg.date = rain_count.date
LEFT JOIN
(SELECT
date,
city,
country,
Max(max_wind_gust_km_h) AS 'max_wind_gust_km_h'
FROM v_weather_data
GROUP BY date, city, country
ORDER BY date DESC, city ASC) gust_max
ON temp_avg.country = gust_max_country
AND temp_avg.date = gust_max.date