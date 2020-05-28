Switching columns on mobile (Boostrap 4)

#1

Hi there,

I have the following code using Bootstrap 4.

I would like to switch the columns on mobile view, but can’t seem to work it out.

I’ve seen there are order- classes in Bootstrap, but I can’t get it right.

This is what I have:

	<div class="container">
	<h3 class="text-center page-header">cPanel Control Panel</span></h3>
	<div class="row align-items-center">
				<div class="col-md-7 order-xs-1 reason-text">
			<p>Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. </p>
		</div>
		<div class="col-md-5 order-xs-12"><img src="assets/images/reason-rocket.svg" /></div>
	</div>		
	</div>

Can anyone help me with swapping the columns on mobile?

Thank you.

#2

Hi, to order mobile content, you must use order-1, order-12, order-first, order-last.
order-xs- doesn’t exist.

<div class="container">
	<h3 class="text-center page-header">cPanel Control Panel</span></h3>
	<div class="row align-items-center">
                <div class="col-md-5 order-12"><img src="assets/images/reason-rocket.svg" /></div>

		<div class="col-md-7 order-1 reason-text">
			<p>Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. </p>
		</div>
	</div>		
	</div>
#3

Thanks for the reply.

I have now tried the following, but it has made the div containing the image disappear completely.

	<div class="container">
	<h3 class="text-center page-header">cPanel Control Panel</span></h3>
	<div class="row align-items-center">
		<div class="order-first order-sm-12 order-md-5"><img src="assets/images/reason-cpanel.svg" /></div>
				<div class="order-last order-sm-12 order-md-7 reason-text">
			<p>Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. </p>
		</div>
		
	</div>		
	</div>