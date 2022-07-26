Stack on mobile while semi-two-column layout on desktop using bootstrap 5

Using Bootstrap 5.2.0 -
flex-column flex-md-row - but I need Section 2 (red) to come in between 1 and 3 in mobile. On desktop it’s fine.
Desktop :
But on Mobile, I need section 2 (red) in-between #1 and #3 :
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.0/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" />
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.0/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
<title>flex column example</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="d-flex flex-column flex-md-row">
<div class="d-flex flex-column">
<div class="bg-warning">
Section 1: Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
</div>
<div class="bg-primary">
Section 3: Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
</div>
</div>
<div class="d-flex flex-row">
<div class="bg-danger">
Section 2: Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>