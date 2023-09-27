Submitt button remain disabled untill I press refresh button in html jquerry form

Hi I am trying to solve this issue since morning! I have small form with one input username, When I entered username, then script checking whether its already exist in database or not. If its already exist then message display that username is not available and submit button become disable so that record should not be inserted in database. Everything is working fine until this point. But the issue which I am facing is that, when I rename username, the submit button still remain disable, untill I press refresh button. I want that when I rename existed username, the submit button should become active without pressing reresh button. below is my code

<html> <head> <script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.js"></script> </head> <body> <form class="a16" action="form9.php" method="POST" autocomplete="on"> <label for="userName" class=" ">Użytkownik:</label> <input type="text" name="userName" placeholder="Username" id="userName1" onBlur="checkAvailability()"> <span id="user-availability-status"></span> <p><img src="LoaderIcon.gif" id="loaderIcon" style="display:none" /></p> <input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit"> <script type="text/javascript"> function checkAvailability() { $("#loaderIcon").show(); jQuery.ajax({ url: "proceser.php", data:'userName='+$("#userName1").val(), type: "POST", success:function(data){ $("#user-availability-status").html(data); $("#loaderIcon").hide(); if(data == "<span class=''> Username Not Available.</span>") { $('#submit').prop('disabled', true); } }, error:function (){} }); } </script>

and here is processor.php file