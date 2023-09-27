Checking Username with ajax and stop entery into database table

I am checking duplicate entry issue with javascript, for example : When I entered duplicate username then its creating message that user already exist . (everything working fine till this ) But when I click submit, its also entered data into database by ignoring existing message, how can I stop submit button from processing if duplicate message is display before submit button. here is my code

main file

<html>
<head>
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<form class="a16" action="form9.php" method="POST" autocomplete="on">
                                    <label for="userName" class=" ">Użytkownik:</label>

<input type="text" name="userName" placeholder="Username" id="userName1" onBlur="checkAvailability()">

      <span id="user-availability-status"></span> 
<p><img src="LoaderIcon.gif" id="loaderIcon" style="display:none" /></p>

<input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit">

 <script type="text/javascript">     

function checkAvailability() {
$("#loaderIcon").show();
jQuery.ajax({
url: "proceser.php",
data:'userName='+$("#userName1").val(),
type: "POST",
success:function(data){
$("#user-availability-status").html(data);
$("#loaderIcon").hide();
},
error:function (){}
});
}
</script>

// Here is proceser.php which check duplicate value in database

<?php
 include 'db1.php';   //standard datebase local connection..

 if(isset($_POST['userName']) && $_POST['userName']!="") {
     if ($stmt = $con->prepare('SELECT userName FROM ttt WHERE userName = ?')) {
         $stmt->bind_param('s', $_POST['userName']);
         $stmt->execute();
         $stmt->store_result();
         $numRows = $stmt->num_rows;
         if ($numRows > 0) {
             echo "<span class=''> Username Not Available.</span>";
         } else {
             echo "<span class=''> Username Available.</span>";
         }
     }
 }
$con->close();
ob_end_flush();

?>

//database processing for complete form

<?php
    // getting all values from the HTML form
    if(isset($_POST['submit']))
    {
        $username1 = $_POST['userName'];

	}		

    // database details
    $host = "localhost";
    $username = "root";
    $password = "";
    $dbname = "hmis";

    // creating a connection
    $con = mysqli_connect($host, $username, $password, $dbname);

    // to ensure that the connection is made
    if (!$con)
    {
        die("Connection failed!" . mysqli_connect_error());
    }

    // using sql to create a data entry query
    $sql = "INSERT INTO ttt (username)
 VALUES ('$username1')"; 

   
  
    // send query to the database to add values and confirm if successful
    $rs = mysqli_query($con, $sql);
    if($rs)
    {
        echo "";
    }
The method is the same as in your recent thread for the mobile phone number.

Define the database column as a unique index, attempt to insert the data, in the exception try/catch logic detect if the error number is for a duplicate index error. If it is, then setup and output the Username Not Available message for the user. If the row was inserted successfully, display a success message for the user.

no, i want it before submit button and currently its displaying duplicate message when I entered username. but the problem is that I want to disable submit button when username already exit, i dont knew how to do it