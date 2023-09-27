Checking Username with ajax and stop entery into database table

I am checking duplicate entry issue with javascript, for example : When I entered duplicate username then its creating message that user already exist . (everything working fine till this ) But when I click submit, its also entered data into database by ignoring existing message, how can I stop submit button from processing if duplicate message is display before submit button. here is my code

main file

<html> <head> <script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.js"></script> </head> <body> <form class="a16" action="form9.php" method="POST" autocomplete="on"> <label for="userName" class=" ">Użytkownik:</label> <input type="text" name="userName" placeholder="Username" id="userName1" onBlur="checkAvailability()"> <span id="user-availability-status"></span> <p><img src="LoaderIcon.gif" id="loaderIcon" style="display:none" /></p> <input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit"> <script type="text/javascript"> function checkAvailability() { $("#loaderIcon").show(); jQuery.ajax({ url: "proceser.php", data:'userName='+$("#userName1").val(), type: "POST", success:function(data){ $("#user-availability-status").html(data); $("#loaderIcon").hide(); }, error:function (){} }); } </script>

// Here is proceser.php which check duplicate value in database

<?php include 'db1.php'; //standard datebase local connection.. if(isset($_POST['userName']) && $_POST['userName']!="") { if ($stmt = $con->prepare('SELECT userName FROM ttt WHERE userName = ?')) { $stmt->bind_param('s', $_POST['userName']); $stmt->execute(); $stmt->store_result(); $numRows = $stmt->num_rows; if ($numRows > 0) { echo "<span class=''> Username Not Available.</span>"; } else { echo "<span class=''> Username Available.</span>"; } } } $con->close(); ob_end_flush(); ?>

//database processing for complete form