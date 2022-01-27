Submit form content to a php via post using Javascript

Good day Gurus,

I am using an admin to create UX for my site. I am using one of template to create form wizard and it uses javascript and css to create the submit button. I am not very good in those to but comfortable in PHP and HTML.

I want to capture the form content into the PHP code but it is submitted to javascript code. what to do.

here is the javascript

// Validate steps wizard // Show form var form = $(".steps-validation").show(); $(".steps-validation").steps({ headerTag: "h6", bodyTag: "fieldset", transitionEffect: "fade", titleTemplate: '<span class="step">#index#</span> #title#', labels: { finish: 'Submit' }, onStepChanging: function (event, currentIndex, newIndex) { // Allways allow previous action even if the current form is not valid! if (currentIndex > newIndex) { return true; } // Forbid next action on "Warning" step if the user is too young if (newIndex === 3 && Number($("#age-2").val()) < 18) { return false; } // Needed in some cases if the user went back (clean up) if (currentIndex < newIndex) { // To remove error styles form.find(".body:eq(" + newIndex + ") label.error").remove(); form.find(".body:eq(" + newIndex + ") .error").removeClass("error"); } form.validate().settings.ignore = ":disabled,:hidden"; return form.valid(); }, onFinishing: function (event, currentIndex) { form.validate().settings.ignore = ":disabled"; return form.valid(); }, onFinished: function (event, currentIndex) { alert("Submitted!!!"); } }); // Initialize validation $(".steps-validation").validate({ ignore: 'input[type=hidden]', // ignore hidden fields errorClass: 'danger', successClass: 'success', highlight: function (element, errorClass) { $(element).removeClass(errorClass); }, unhighlight: function (element, errorClass) { $(element).removeClass(errorClass); }, errorPlacement: function (error, element) { error.insertAfter(element); }, rules: { email: { email: true } } }); // Initialize plugins // ------------------------------ // Date & Time Range $('.datetime').daterangepicker({ timePicker: true, timePickerIncrement: 30, locale: { format: 'MM/DD/YYYY h:mm A' } });

The HTML is here