Submit form content to a php via post using Javascript

Good day Gurus,

I am using an admin to create UX for my site. I am using one of template to create form wizard and it uses javascript and css to create the submit button. I am not very good in those to but comfortable in PHP and HTML.

I want to capture the form content into the PHP code but it is submitted to javascript code. what to do.

here is the javascript

// Validate steps wizard

// Show form
var form = $(".steps-validation").show();

$(".steps-validation").steps({
    headerTag: "h6",
    bodyTag: "fieldset",
    transitionEffect: "fade",
    titleTemplate: '<span class="step">#index#</span> #title#',
    labels: {
        finish: 'Submit'
    },
    onStepChanging: function (event, currentIndex, newIndex) {
        // Allways allow previous action even if the current form is not valid!
        if (currentIndex > newIndex) {
            return true;
        }
        // Forbid next action on "Warning" step if the user is too young
        if (newIndex === 3 && Number($("#age-2").val()) < 18) {
            return false;
        }
        // Needed in some cases if the user went back (clean up)
        if (currentIndex < newIndex) {
            // To remove error styles
            form.find(".body:eq(" + newIndex + ") label.error").remove();
            form.find(".body:eq(" + newIndex + ") .error").removeClass("error");
        }
        form.validate().settings.ignore = ":disabled,:hidden";
        return form.valid();
    },
    onFinishing: function (event, currentIndex) {
        form.validate().settings.ignore = ":disabled";
        return form.valid();
    },
    onFinished: function (event, currentIndex) {
        alert("Submitted!!!");
    }
});

// Initialize validation
$(".steps-validation").validate({
    ignore: 'input[type=hidden]', // ignore hidden fields
    errorClass: 'danger',
    successClass: 'success',
    highlight: function (element, errorClass) {
        $(element).removeClass(errorClass);
    },
    unhighlight: function (element, errorClass) {
        $(element).removeClass(errorClass);
    },
    errorPlacement: function (error, element) {
        error.insertAfter(element);
    },
    rules: {
        email: {
            email: true
        }
    }
});


// Initialize plugins
// ------------------------------

// Date & Time Range
$('.datetime').daterangepicker({
    timePicker: true,
    timePickerIncrement: 30,
    locale: {
        format: 'MM/DD/YYYY h:mm A'
    }
});

The HTML is here

                                        <form action="#" class="icons-tab-steps wizard-notification">

                                            <!-- Step 1 -->
                                            <h6><i class="step-icon la la-home"></i> Step 1</h6>
                                            <fieldset>
                                                <div class="row">
                                                    <div class="col-md-6">
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="firstName2">First Name :</label>
                                                            <input type="text" class="form-control" id="firstName2">
                                                        </div>
                                                    </div>

                                                    <div class="col-md-6">
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="lastName2">Last Name :</label>
                                                            <input type="text" class="form-control" id="lastName2">
                                                        </div>
                                                    </div>
                                                </div>

                                                <div class="row">
                                                    <div class="col-md-6">
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="emailAddress3">Email Address :</label>
                                                            <input type="email" class="form-control" id="emailAddress3">
                                                        </div>
                                                    </div>

                                                    <div class="col-md-6">
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="location2">Select City :</label>
                                                            <select class="c-select form-control" id="location2" name="location">
                                                                <option value="">Select City</option>
                                                                <option value="Amsterdam">Amsterdam</option>
                                                                <option value="Berlin">Berlin</option>
                                                                <option value="Frankfurt">Frankfurt</option>
                                                            </select>
                                                        </div>
                                                    </div>
                                                </div>

                                                <div class="row">
                                                    <div class="col-md-6">
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="phoneNumber2">Phone Number :</label>
                                                            <input type="tel" class="form-control" id="phoneNumber2">
                                                        </div>
                                                    </div>

                                                    <div class="col-md-6">
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="date2">Date of Birth :</label>
                                                            <input type="date" class="form-control" id="date2">
                                                        </div>
                                                    </div>
                                                </div>
                                            </fieldset>

                                            <!-- Step 2 -->
                                            <h6><i class="step-icon la la-pencil"></i>Step 2</h6>
                                            <fieldset>
                                                <div class="row">
                                                    <div class="col-md-6">
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="proposalTitle2">Proposal Title :</label>
                                                            <input type="text" class="form-control" id="proposalTitle2">
                                                        </div>
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="emailAddress4">Email Address :</label>
                                                            <input type="email" class="form-control" id="emailAddress4">
                                                        </div>
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="videoUrl2">Video URL :</label>
                                                            <input type="url" class="form-control" id="videoUrl2">
                                                        </div>
                                                    </div>
                                                    <div class="col-md-6">
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="jobTitle2">Job Title :</label>
                                                            <input type="text" class="form-control" id="jobTitle2">
                                                        </div>
                                                        <div class="form-group">
                                                            <label for="shortDescription2">Short Description :</label>
                                                            <textarea name="shortDescription" id="shortDescription2" rows="4" class="form-control"></textarea>
                                                        </div>
                                                    </div>
                                                </div>
                                            </fieldset>
                                        </form>